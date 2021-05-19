Take Command Your Health Series
Want to live a healthier lifestyle this year? Quitting tobacco is a step in the right direction. Check out these tips on how to quit tobacco, stay quit, and ways to support loved ones.
Guest: U.S. Public Health Service Capt. Kimberly Elenberg, Chief, Total Force Fitness Branch, Defense Health Agency
This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 7 - New Year, New You, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
