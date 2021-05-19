Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 7 - New Year, New You

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 7 - New Year, New You

    05.19.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    Take Command Your Health Series

    Want to live a healthier lifestyle this year? Quitting tobacco is a step in the right direction. Check out these tips on how to quit tobacco, stay quit, and ways to support loved ones.

    Guest: U.S. Public Health Service Capt. Kimberly Elenberg, Chief, Total Force Fitness Branch, Defense Health Agency

    Length: 00:13:46
    Smoking
    Tobacco
    TRICARE
    Addiction
    Cessation
    YouCanQuit2

