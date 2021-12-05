Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 6 - Early Detection is Key

New Series: Take Command of Your Health
Have you seen your doctor recently? Tune in for a discussion on why that matters. You can also learn about the preventive services you can get with TRICARE.
Guest: Dr. James Black, Medical Director, Clinical Support Division, Defense Health Agency
|05.12.2021
|05.12.2021 08:57
|Newscasts
|66317
|2105/DOD_108334964.mp3
|00:09:39
