Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 6 - Early Detection is Key

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 6 - Early Detection is Key

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    New Series: Take Command of Your Health

    Have you seen your doctor recently? Tune in for a discussion on why that matters. You can also learn about the preventive services you can get with TRICARE.

    Guest: Dr. James Black, Medical Director, Clinical Support Division, Defense Health Agency

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66317
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108334964.mp3
    Length: 00:09:39
    Artist Military Health System
    Composer Military Health System
    Conductor Take Command of Your Health
    Album Take Command of Your Health
    Track # 6
    Year 2021
    Genre Other
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 6 - Early Detection is Key, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cancer
    Screenings
    Tests
    Heart
    Doctor
    Preventive health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT