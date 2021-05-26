Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 8 - Keeping Your Mouth Healthy

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 8 - Keeping Your Mouth Healthy

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    Take Command of Your Health Series

    Healthy gums and teeth are key to a healthy smile. Brush up on your oral hygiene and learn more about your TRICARE Dental Program benefits.

    Guest: Army Col. Christensen Hsu, Chief, TRICARE Dental Program Section, Defense Health Agency

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66441
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108362991.mp3
    Length: 00:12:03
    Artist Military Health System
    Composer Military Health System
    Conductor Military Health System
    Album Take Command of Your Health
    Track # 8
    Year 2021
    Genre Other
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 8 - Keeping Your Mouth Healthy, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 6 - Early Detection is Key
    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 7 - New Year, New You

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Teeth
    Oral Hygiene
    TRICARE Dental Program
    TDP
    Dental Coverage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT