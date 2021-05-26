Take Command of Your Health Series
Healthy gums and teeth are key to a healthy smile. Brush up on your oral hygiene and learn more about your TRICARE Dental Program benefits.
Guest: Army Col. Christensen Hsu, Chief, TRICARE Dental Program Section, Defense Health Agency
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 11:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66441
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108362991.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:03
|Artist
|Military Health System
|Composer
|Military Health System
|Conductor
|Military Health System
|Album
|Take Command of Your Health
|Track #
|8
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 8 - Keeping Your Mouth Healthy, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT