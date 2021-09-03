Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    weARtheguard_01

    weARtheguard_01

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Audio by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Brian Mason and Arkansas National Guard State Surgeon and a family practice physician, Col. Kevin Koehler, discuss COVID-19 and the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine during the inaugural episode of weARtheguard, the Arkansas National Guard podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 15:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65619
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108223677.mp3
    Length: 00:26:07
    Artist Arkansas National Guard
    Album weARtheguard
    Year 2021
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, weARtheguard_01, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arkansas national guard
    national guard
    arkansas
    covid-19
    weartheguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT