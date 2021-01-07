WeARtheGuard - Episode 10

In this episode of WeARtheGuard, we sit down with Col. Jon Stubbs, Commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat team.
Tune in over the Independence Day holiday as he talks about the challenges over the past 18 months, getting ready for the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), our families and employers, the ACFT, being "fit to fight, ready to win", and his message to the Bowie team.
"In my most humble opinion, I have the best job in the Arkansas National Guard and the United State Army as the commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team." - COL Johnathan Stubbs
