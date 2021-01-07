WeARtheGuard - Episode 10

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66816" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of WeARtheGuard, we sit down with Col. Jon Stubbs, Commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat team.



Tune in over the Independence Day holiday as he talks about the challenges over the past 18 months, getting ready for the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), our families and employers, the ACFT, being "fit to fight, ready to win", and his message to the Bowie team.



"In my most humble opinion, I have the best job in the Arkansas National Guard and the United State Army as the commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team." - COL Johnathan Stubbs



You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe



Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504



DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1



Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening.