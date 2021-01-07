Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 10

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Audio by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of WeARtheGuard, we sit down with Col. Jon Stubbs, Commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat team.

    Tune in over the Independence Day holiday as he talks about the challenges over the past 18 months, getting ready for the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), our families and employers, the ACFT, being "fit to fight, ready to win", and his message to the Bowie team.

    "In my most humble opinion, I have the best job in the Arkansas National Guard and the United State Army as the commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team." - COL Johnathan Stubbs

    You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe

    Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504

    DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1

    Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.01.2021 12:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66816
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108433413.mp3
    Length: 00:27:08
    Artist Arkansas National Guard
    Album weARtheguard
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

