Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WeARtheGuard episode 2

    WeARtheGuard episode 2

    AR, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Erica Ingram, commander of Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark., sits down with Lt. Col. Brian Mason, the Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer and speaks about her experience commanding in the Arkansas National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 14:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 65792
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108250969.mp3
    Length: 00:10:17
    Artist Arkansas National Guard
    Album weARtheguard
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WeARtheGuard episode 2, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    airmen
    podcast
    colonel
    arkansas national guard
    army national guard
    arkansas
    we are the guard
    be your best

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT