Col. Erica Ingram, commander of Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark., sits down with Lt. Col. Brian Mason, the Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer and speaks about her experience commanding in the Arkansas National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 14:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|65792
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108250969.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:17
|Artist
|Arkansas National Guard
|Album
|weARtheguard
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, WeARtheGuard episode 2, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT