Life is Better at the Lake (LBL) - Ep 2 - Bardwell and Joe Pool

In the 2nd episode of USACE Fort Worth's "Life is Better at the Lake," we take you to Bardwell Lake to sit down with Stephanie Hebert, a Natural Resource Specialist, aka, Park Ranger.



If you would like to reach the Bardwell Lake office, visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/bardwell/ or call (972) 875-5711



Check out the details for the Bardwell Bio Blitz on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/508786539848672/



Join the iNaturalist community here: https://www.inaturalist.org/, and download the app on, the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/inaturalist/id421397028, and on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.inaturalist.android&hl=en_US



Feel free to contact your host, Trevor Welsh, at public.affairs@usace.army.mil



LBL is currently on the following podcast platforms:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8GlBl8Jx2ZSSn97t-XntnlT

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth/sets/life-is-better-at-the-lake

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-is-better-at-the-lake/id1496890748



For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth