Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Life is Better at the Lake (LBL) - Ep 2 - Bardwell and Joe Pool

    Life is Better at the Lake (LBL) - Ep 2 - Bardwell and Joe Pool

    BARDWELL, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Audio by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    In the 2nd episode of USACE Fort Worth's "Life is Better at the Lake," we take you to Bardwell Lake to sit down with Stephanie Hebert, a Natural Resource Specialist, aka, Park Ranger.

    If you would like to reach the Bardwell Lake office, visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/bardwell/ or call (972) 875-5711

    Check out the details for the Bardwell Bio Blitz on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/508786539848672/

    Join the iNaturalist community here: https://www.inaturalist.org/, and download the app on, the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/inaturalist/id421397028, and on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.inaturalist.android&hl=en_US

    Feel free to contact your host, Trevor Welsh, at public.affairs@usace.army.mil

    Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.

    LBL is currently on the following podcast platforms:

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8GlBl8Jx2ZSSn97t-XntnlT
    SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth/sets/life-is-better-at-the-lake
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-is-better-at-the-lake/id1496890748

    For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 17:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63724
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107841556.mp3
    Length: 00:50:36
    Artist Trevor Welsh
    Composer Trevor Welsh
    Conductor Trevor Welsh
    Album Life is Better at the Lake
    Track # 3
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BARDWELL, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life is Better at the Lake (LBL) - Ep 2 - Bardwell and Joe Pool, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Life is Better at the Lake Podcast - Teaser
    Life is Better at the Lake (LBL) - Ep 1 - Lewisville and Ray Roberts
    Life is Better at the Lake - Ep 3 - Benbrook

    TAGS

    dod
    USACE
    PODCAST
    emergency management
    engineering
    Army Corps of Engineers
    corps of engineers
    Fort Worth
    government
    military
    Texas
    construction
    US Army
    Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    flood
    Building Strong
    military construction
    regulatory
    flood risk management
    trevor welsh
    civil works
    misson
    Fort Worth District
    energy sustainment
    USACE Fort Worth
    anti terroism
    water sustainment
    life is better at the lake
    nature podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT