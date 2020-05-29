In the 3rd episode of USACE Fort Worth's "Life is Better at the Lake," we take you to Benbrook Lake to sit down with Lyndy Black, a Natural Resource Specialist, aka, Park Ranger.
If you would like to reach the Benbrook Lake office, visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/benbrook/ or call (817) 292-2400
To make camping or day-use reservations, go to https://www.recreation.gov/
For more information about Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), email CDL-CISM-SeniorLeadership@usace.army.mil. To contact a Peer Supporter or activate a CISM Response Team call: 1-314-925-5250 or email cism-vm@usace.army.mil.
Feel free to contact your host, Trevor Welsh, at public.affairs@usace.army.mil
LBL is currently on the following podcast platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8GlBl8Jx2ZSSn97t-XntnlT
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth/sets/life-is-better-at-the-lake
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-is-better-at-the-lake/id1496890748
For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth
|05.29.2020
|06.04.2020 17:05
|Interviews
|63725
|2006/DOD_107841584.mp3
|00:36:10
|Trevor Welsh
|Trevor Welsh
|Trevor Welsh
|Life is Better at the Lake
|4
|2020
|Podcast
|BARDWELL, TX, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Life is Better at the Lake - Ep 3 - Benbrook, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS
