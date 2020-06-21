Life is Better at the Lake - Ep 4 - Waco

In the 4th episode of USACE Fort Worth's "Life is Better at the Lake," we take you to Waco to sit down with the Lead Park Ranger Mike Champagne to learn why life is better at Waco Lake.



The Waco Lake office phone number and address, as well as a wealth of information about the lake, can be found on their webpage at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/



For information about hunting or how to obtain a permit visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/Recreation/Hunting.asp



To make camping or day-use reservations, go to https://www.recreation.gov/



For more information on the Waco Wetlands, visit https://www.waco-texas.com/cms-wetlands/



For more information about C.A.S.T. for Kids, visit https://castforkids.org/



Check out the juvenile Bald Eagle release Facebook post here: https://www.facebook.com/usacefortworth/posts/3337652339595747



Check out the Waco Tribune article about the Waco Wetlands River Otter family here: https://www.wacotrib.com/news/local/otter-population-moving-westward-thriving-in-shadow-of-waco/article_ae2d259f-9d04-5314-90d2-b7af45ff3f00.html



Feel free to contact your host, Trevor Welsh, at public.affairs@usace.army.mil



Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.



LBL is currently on the following platforms:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/257987255455681/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8GlBl8Jx2ZSSn97t-XntnlT

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth/sets/life-is-better-at-the-lake

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-is-better-at-the-lake/id1496890748

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1GeuADXWGM3LtSZW2E1jw6

Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjc3MzE4OTI3Mi9zb3VuZHMucnNz



For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth