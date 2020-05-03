Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Marines in Thailand are chowing down on some local delicacies.

    As part of exercise Cobra Gold 2020, Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force learn about survival in
    a jungle environment from our counterparts in the Royal Thai Marine Corps. They learned how to find
    fruits, vegetables and fresh water as well as how to identify and avoid poisonous animals.
    Among the foods they tried were pineapples, coconuts, roots, greens and more.

    And they tried some creepy crawlies like scorpions and the famous snake blood.
    All of these resources are important for Marines to know about in the event
    they ever need to survive in a jungle environment.

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, is in its 39th iteration. It is designed to advance regional security and ensure
    effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals
    and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    

    AUDIO INFO

      

    

    

    Thailand
    Snakes
    Jungle Training
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    Welcome to the Jungle
    Cobra Gold 2020

