Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



Marines in Thailand are chowing down on some local delicacies.



As part of exercise Cobra Gold 2020, Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force learn about survival in

a jungle environment from our counterparts in the Royal Thai Marine Corps. They learned how to find

fruits, vegetables and fresh water as well as how to identify and avoid poisonous animals.

Among the foods they tried were pineapples, coconuts, roots, greens and more.



And they tried some creepy crawlies like scorpions and the famous snake blood.

All of these resources are important for Marines to know about in the event

they ever need to survive in a jungle environment.



Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, is in its 39th iteration. It is designed to advance regional security and ensure

effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals

and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.