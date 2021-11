Marine Minute: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67691" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL JOSEPH COOPER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH COMES TO A CLOSE, WE MUST NOT FORGET THAT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS IS A YEAR-ROUND PRIORITY. THE PURPOSE OF THE CAMPAIGN IS TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE MILITARY COMMUNITY’S RESPONSIBILITY TO SUPPORT VICTIMS, RESPOND TO ABUSE, AND FOCUS ON PREVENTION EFFORTS.



THE 2021 CAMPAIGN THEME IS “UNITED TO END DOMESTIC ABUSE,” AS DOMESTIC ABUSE IS NOT SOMETHING THAT CAN BE OVERCOME ALONE. IT TAKES A TEAM EFFORT FROM OUR COMMUNITIES, COMMANDS AND MARINE CORPS FAMILIES.



THE FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM IS THE MARINE CORPS' DESIGNATED PROGRAM TO ADDRESS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, DOMESTIC ABUSE AND CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT. FAP OFFERS PREVENTION RESOURCES, TO INCLUDE COURSES THAT BUILD SKILLS THAT STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIPS AND REDUCE THE RISK OF DOMESTIC ABUSE.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES, VISIT USMC-MCCS.ORG AND NAVIGATE TO THE FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM, COMMUNITY COUNSELING PROGRAM, AND MARINE CORPS FAMILY TEAM BUILDING PAGES.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.