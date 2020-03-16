Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall)
I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.
Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters
Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine
Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California.
The MAFT is used to simulate an aircraft in need of rescue. Every
aircraft fire simulator is as versatile as possible and is designed to
keep Marines ready to respond at a moment’s notice.
Sgt. Jacob Davis, A-R-F-F Station Captain, had this to say about
the training.
“Doing training like this helps prepare marines for events that
happen in real time, in real life. The more we're able to do
training events like this, the movements and techniques become
muscle memory so that they're able to respond faster. With our
job, speed is everything. A lot of lives depend on what we do.
Our lives, and the pilots of those flying the aircraft. It's extremely
important that we' re always ready and prepared to perform at the
highest level.”
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.
This work, Marine Minute: Fire and Flames, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
