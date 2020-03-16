Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute: Fire and Flames

    Marine Minute: Fire and Flames

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall)

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters
    Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine
    Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California.

    The MAFT is used to simulate an aircraft in need of rescue. Every
    aircraft fire simulator is as versatile as possible and is designed to
    keep Marines ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

    Sgt. Jacob Davis, A-R-F-F Station Captain, had this to say about
    the training.

    “Doing training like this helps prepare marines for events that
    happen in real time, in real life. The more we're able to do
    training events like this, the movements and techniques become
    muscle memory so that they're able to respond faster. With our
    job, speed is everything. A lot of lives depend on what we do.
    Our lives, and the pilots of those flying the aircraft. It's extremely
    important that we' re always ready and prepared to perform at the
    highest level.”

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 17:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63156
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107729338.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Album Marine Minute
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Fire and Flames, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Marine Minute
    Marine Minute
    Marine Minute: COVID-19 Update

    TAGS

    Fire Fighting
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    DMAMARPROD
    USMC News
    MAFT
    Sgt. Jacob Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT