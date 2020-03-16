Marine Minute: Fire and Flames

Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall)



I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters

Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine

Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California.



The MAFT is used to simulate an aircraft in need of rescue. Every

aircraft fire simulator is as versatile as possible and is designed to

keep Marines ready to respond at a moment’s notice.



Sgt. Jacob Davis, A-R-F-F Station Captain, had this to say about

the training.



“Doing training like this helps prepare marines for events that

happen in real time, in real life. The more we're able to do

training events like this, the movements and techniques become

muscle memory so that they're able to respond faster. With our

job, speed is everything. A lot of lives depend on what we do.

Our lives, and the pilots of those flying the aircraft. It's extremely

important that we' re always ready and prepared to perform at the

highest level.”



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.