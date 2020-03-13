Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: COVID-19 Update

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    The Department of the Navy has released guidance for service members and their families to avoid contracting the corona virus or COVID-19.

    More information can also be found on the official website of The Center for Disease Control at cdc.gov/coronavirus

    The overall threat of contracting the corona virus IS LOW.

    Marines that have traveled abroad recently should be on the lookout for symptoms such as fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

    Some ways you can protect yourself and others from getting sick are to; avoid contact with people who are already sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face and to cover your mouth when you sneeze.

    Wash your hands often with soap or hand sanitizer. Clean any frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, telephones and TV remotes. Talk with your command about staying home to avoid further infection.

    Again for more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: COVID-19 Update, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

