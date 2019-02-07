The Connection Series, Episode 2, "American Patriotic Music: Red, White, Blue and Greenwood"

In this episode, host Master Sgt. Brooke Emery discusses the history of American patriotic music with members of The U.S. Air Force Band. She brings the discussion to modern patriotic songs through an exclusive interview with the iconic country music singer Lee Greenwood. He shares stories about his most famous hit, "God Bless the USA," and explains what it is like to serve as a musical ambassador for America.