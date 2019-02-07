(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Connection Series, Episode 2, "American Patriotic Music: Red, White, Blue and Greenwood"

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brooke Emery 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    In this episode, host Master Sgt. Brooke Emery discusses the history of American patriotic music with members of The U.S. Air Force Band. She brings the discussion to modern patriotic songs through an exclusive interview with the iconic country music singer Lee Greenwood. He shares stories about his most famous hit, "God Bless the USA," and explains what it is like to serve as a musical ambassador for America.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2019
    Date Posted: 07.02.2019 23:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58660
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106980352.mp3
    Length: 00:24:35
    Album The Connection Series
    Track # 2
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series, Episode 2, "American Patriotic Music: Red, White, Blue and Greenwood", by MSgt Brooke Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    podcasts
    music
    Yankee Doodle
    July 4th
    Lee Greenwood
    July Fourth
    USAF Band
    July 4th celebration
    God Bless the USA
    The U.S. Air Force Band
    afband-dc
    CELEBRATE AMERICA
    The USAF Band
    patriotic music

