    The Connection Series - Episode 4, "The Glenn Miller Legacy"

    The Connection Series - Episode 4, "The Glenn Miller Legacy"

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2019

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    In honor of the 75th anniversary of his disappearance, we examine how The USAF Band's Airmen of Note embodies the legacy of Major Glenn Miller and his Army Air Force Band, and we talk with one of Miller's biggest fans about why his music remains so compelling.

    Credits:
    Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield
    Co-Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery
    Co-Producer: Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish
    Recording Production Managers: Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann
    Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf
    Video Editing: Technical Sgt. Eddie Sanders

    For more information about The U.S. Air Force Band, visit https://www.usafband.af.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series - Episode 4, "The Glenn Miller Legacy", by SMSgt Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jazz
    Podcast
    AAF
    WWII
    World War II
    WW2
    Army Air Force
    Glenn Miller
    afband-dc
    Major Glenn Miller
    Army Air Force Band

