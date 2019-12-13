In honor of the 75th anniversary of his disappearance, we examine how The USAF Band's Airmen of Note embodies the legacy of Major Glenn Miller and his Army Air Force Band, and we talk with one of Miller's biggest fans about why his music remains so compelling.
Credits:
Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield
Co-Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery
Co-Producer: Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish
Recording Production Managers: Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann
Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf
Video Editing: Technical Sgt. Eddie Sanders
For more information about The U.S. Air Force Band, visit https://www.usafband.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2019 13:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61909
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107525659.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:05
|Artist
|The U.S. Air Force Band
|Album
|The Connection Series
|Track #
|4
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The Connection Series - Episode 4, "The Glenn Miller Legacy", by SMSgt Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT