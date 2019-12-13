The Connection Series - Episode 4, "The Glenn Miller Legacy"

In honor of the 75th anniversary of his disappearance, we examine how The USAF Band's Airmen of Note embodies the legacy of Major Glenn Miller and his Army Air Force Band, and we talk with one of Miller's biggest fans about why his music remains so compelling.



Credits:

Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield

Co-Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery

Co-Producer: Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish

Recording Production Managers: Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann

Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf

Video Editing: Technical Sgt. Eddie Sanders



For more information about The U.S. Air Force Band, visit https://www.usafband.af.mil.