    The Connection Series - Episode 5, "A Conversation With Aaron Diehl"

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    This episode features a conversation with classically trained pianist and composer Aaron Diehl. In the episode, he discusses his approach to music, his career and what pushes him forward as an artist. Mr. Diehl was a featured musician on The United States Air Force Band's Guest Artist Series.

    Credits:
    Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield
    Co-Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery
    Co-Producer: Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish
    Assistant Producer: Technical Sgt. Ricky Parrell
    Recording Production Managers: Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann
    Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf
    Video Editing: Technical Sgt. Eddie Sanders

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2020
    Date Posted: 02.20.2020 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:30
    Album The Connection Series
    Track # 5
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series - Episode 5, "A Conversation With Aaron Diehl", by SMSgt Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

