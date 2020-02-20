The Connection Series - Episode 5, "A Conversation With Aaron Diehl"

This episode features a conversation with classically trained pianist and composer Aaron Diehl. In the episode, he discusses his approach to music, his career and what pushes him forward as an artist. Mr. Diehl was a featured musician on The United States Air Force Band's Guest Artist Series.



Credits:

Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield

Co-Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery

Co-Producer: Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish

Assistant Producer: Technical Sgt. Ricky Parrell

Recording Production Managers: Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann

Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf

Video Editing: Technical Sgt. Eddie Sanders