This episode features a conversation with classically trained pianist and composer Aaron Diehl. In the episode, he discusses his approach to music, his career and what pushes him forward as an artist. Mr. Diehl was a featured musician on The United States Air Force Band's Guest Artist Series.
Credits:
Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield
Co-Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery
Co-Producer: Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish
Assistant Producer: Technical Sgt. Ricky Parrell
Recording Production Managers: Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann
Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf
Video Editing: Technical Sgt. Eddie Sanders
This work, The Connection Series - Episode 5, "A Conversation With Aaron Diehl", by SMSgt Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS
