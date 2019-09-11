(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Connection Series - Episode 3, "Paths to Service: Veterans in Their Own Words"

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brooke Emery 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    To commemorate Veterans Day 2019, we feature the stories of veterans: how they entered the service, how they served, and reflections on their time in the military. This episode features the current Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, as he tells about his own path to service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2019
    Date Posted: 11.10.2019 16:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61299
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107426724.mp3
    Length: 00:19:34
    Album The Connection Series
    Track # 3
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series - Episode 3, "Paths to Service: Veterans in Their Own Words", by MSgt Brooke Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Service
    Veterans Day
    CSAF
    Podcasts
    Veterans
    USAF
    Music
    USAF Band
    The United States Air Force Band
    The U.S. Air Force Band
    afband-dc

