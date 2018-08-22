30 second spot promoting the MWR mobile app in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2018 08:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54900
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106257975.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|.
|Composer
|.
|Conductor
|.
|Album
|.
|Track #
|.
|Disc #
|.
|Year
|.
|Genre
|.
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPT30-ZAA-MWRMOBILE, by PO2 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT