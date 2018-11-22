The Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Second Class Petty Officer Association hosts a thanksgiving dinner for junior enlisted members of the base.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2018 15:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54820
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106249585.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Artist
|.
|Composer
|.
|Conductor
|.
|Album
|.
|Track #
|.
|Disc #
|.
|Year
|.
|Genre
|.
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 181127-NEWS-ZAA-Thanksgiving, by PO2 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT