Date Taken: 11.22.2018 Date Posted: 11.27.2018 15:21 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54820 Filename: 1811/DOD_106249585.mp3 Length: 00:01:42 Artist . Composer . Conductor . Album . Track # . Disc # . Year . Genre . Location: CU

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 181127-NEWS-ZAA-Thanksgiving, by PO2 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.