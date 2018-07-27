(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180737-N-MH210-001

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.27.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Anderson 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Joe McCullough, the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Emergency Manager, walks us through what base residents need to do to get prepared for hurricane season.

    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180737-N-MH210-001, by PO2 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane GTMO NavalStationGTMO Guantanamo Bay

