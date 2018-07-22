30 second spot pushing base population to use the MWR mobile APP
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2018 10:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52968
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105850176.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MC2 Zachary Anderson
|Composer
|.
|Conductor
|.
|Album
|.
|Track #
|.
|Disc #
|.
|Year
|.
|Genre
|.
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPT30-ZAA-MWRMOBILE, by PO2 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
