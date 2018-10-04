The Trust - Episode 11 - Training

Athletes train their bodies. Do we need to train our faith in the same way, and, if so, what does that look like? What are the skills that are essential for faith training?



The Department of Defense does not necessarily endorse, support, sanction, encourage, verify or agree with the comments, opinions, or statements in this podcast. Any information or material placed therein, including advice and opinions, are the views and responsibility of those making the comments and do not necessarily represent the views of the Department of Defense, the United States Government or its third party service providers.