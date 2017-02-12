(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Trust - Episode 5 - Angry Words

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Audio by Maj. Bradley Kattelmann 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Ever say some angry words that you regretted? Most of us have. Today, we have a guest who's going to share with us how she resolved a situation and apologized.

    The Trust, an SDDC Chaplain podcast.

    The Department of Defense does not necessarily endorse, support, sanction, encourage, verify or agree with the comments, opinions, or statements in this podcast. Any information or material placed therein, including advice and opinions, are the views and responsibility of those making the comments and do not necessarily represent the views of the Department of Defense, the United States Government or its third party service providers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trust - Episode 5 - Angry Words, by MAJ Bradley Kattelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

