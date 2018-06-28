(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Trust - Episode 14 - Transitions

    The Trust - Episode 14 - Transitions

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2018

    Audio by Maj. Bradley Kattelmann 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Well, friends. We knew it was coming. It's time to say goodbye. Today we're going to talk about saying goodbye, and I'm excited to interview my replacement, Chaplain Mark Sedwick.

    The Trust, an SDDC Chaplain podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2018
    Date Posted: 06.28.2018 17:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52746
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105785787.mp3
    Length: 00:11:17
    Artist Chaplain Brad Kattelmann
    Album The Trust
    Track # 14
    Year 2018
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
