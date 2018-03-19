The Trust - Episode 9 - The Journey

How often do our plans for the future and reality actually meet? Not very often. This episode, we will look at what happens when your plans do not meet with reality.



The Trust, an SDDC Chaplain podcast.



The Department of Defense does not necessarily endorse, support, sanction, encourage, verify or agree with the comments, opinions, or statements in this podcast. Any information or material placed therein, including advice and opinions, are the views and responsibility of those making the comments and do not necessarily represent the views of the Department of Defense, the United States Government or its third party service providers.