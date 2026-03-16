U.S. Air Force Maj Alexander Haley, 35th Medical Group wing inspection team member, Speaks about the importance of exercise Beverly Midnight 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2026. This exercise displayed the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to operate as a unit in order to respond to a mass casualty scenario in a timely manner (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 03:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999976
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-CK730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581751
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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