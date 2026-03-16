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    Beverly Midnight 26-3

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Maj Alexander Haley, 35th Medical Group wing inspection team member, Speaks about the importance of exercise Beverly Midnight 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2026. This exercise displayed the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to operate as a unit in order to respond to a mass casualty scenario in a timely manner (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 03:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999976
    VIRIN: 260313-N-CK730-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581751
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Beverly Midnight 26-3, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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