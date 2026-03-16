U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Amber Costello, 35th Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, explains Misawa Air Base's part of the exercise Freedom Lift portion of exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. Exercise Freedom Lift displayed the Pacific Air Force's capability to swiftly transport wounded servicemembers to safe locations to continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 03:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999973
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581715
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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