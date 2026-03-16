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    Exercise Freedom Lift

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Amber Costello, 35th Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, explains Misawa Air Base's part of the exercise Freedom Lift portion of exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. Exercise Freedom Lift displayed the Pacific Air Force's capability to swiftly transport wounded servicemembers to safe locations to continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 03:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999973
    VIRIN: 260317-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581715
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Exercise Freedom Lift, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Figher Wing
    Freedom Lift
    Osan Air Base
    Misawa Air Base
    Joint Forces
    Freedom Shield 2026

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