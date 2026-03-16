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    Air Traffic Control at Misawa Air Base

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Master Sgt. Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Operations Group Air Traffic Control liaison, explains how the air traffic control job is done at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Threlkeld bridges the gap between the 35th Fighter Wing and the Japan Air Self Defense Force controlled Air Traffic Control center. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 04:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999817
    VIRIN: 260223-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579761
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Air Traffic Control at Misawa Air Base, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bilateral
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Traffic Control
    35th Fighter Wing

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