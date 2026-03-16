Air Traffic Control at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Master Sgt. Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Operations Group Air Traffic Control liaison, explains how the air traffic control job is done at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Threlkeld bridges the gap between the 35th Fighter Wing and the Japan Air Self Defense Force controlled Air Traffic Control center. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 04:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999817
|VIRIN:
|260223-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579761
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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