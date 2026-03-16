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    SSgt Quintanilla Resiliency Story

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sixto Quintanilla, Misawa CrossFit trainer, shares how he became a part of the Misawa CrossFit team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 11, 2026. Quintanilla battled with cancer and had the help of the CrossFit community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 04:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999816
    VIRIN: 260311-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579760
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, SSgt Quintanilla Resiliency Story, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CrossFit
    resiliancy
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

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