U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sixto Quintanilla, Misawa CrossFit trainer, shares how he became a part of the Misawa CrossFit team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 11, 2026. Quintanilla battled with cancer and had the help of the CrossFit community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999816
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579760
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSgt Quintanilla Resiliency Story, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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