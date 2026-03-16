SSgt Quintanilla Resiliency Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sixto Quintanilla, Misawa CrossFit trainer, shares how he became a part of the Misawa CrossFit team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 11, 2026. Quintanilla battled with cancer and had the help of the CrossFit community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)