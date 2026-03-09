SSgt Sixto Quintanilla Shoutout

Staff Sgt. Sixto Quintanilla, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron structural supervisor, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 5, 2026. Structural maintainers construct, repair, and modify base infrastructure and facilities, sustaining safe, mission-capable structures that support Air Force readiness from the ground up.
|03.04.2026
|03.11.2026 22:12
|Greetings
|999275
|260305-F-WJ251-1001
|DOD_111571455
|00:00:23
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
