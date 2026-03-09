(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt Sixto Quintanilla Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Staff Sgt. Sixto Quintanilla, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron structural supervisor, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 5, 2026. Structural maintainers construct, repair, and modify base infrastructure and facilities, sustaining safe, mission-capable structures that support Air Force readiness from the ground up.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 22:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 999275
    VIRIN: 260305-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571455
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Sixto Quintanilla Shoutout, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Structures Airmen
    35th Figher Wing
    Civil Engeineer Squadron
    Misawa Air Base
    REDFriday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media