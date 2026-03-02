(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nimitz Departs Bremerton

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Video by Seaman Edward Jacome 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors man the rails underway aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during the ship's final departure from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Mar. 7, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 23:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998752
    VIRIN: 260307-N-ET289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111563379
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Departs Bremerton, by SN Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Nimitz Conducts Milestone Departure from Naval Base Kitsap

