    Nebuta festival 2025 B- Roll

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate and Seaman Jason De Castro

    AFN Misawa

    The Aomori Nebuta Festival happened on Aug. 5, 2025 at Misawa, Japan. The Nebuta Festival is a vibrant summer festival held held from August 2nd to 7th in Aomori, Japan.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998310
    VIRIN: 250805-N-CK730-6150
    Filename: DOD_111558147
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebuta festival 2025 B- Roll, by SSgt Kristine Legate and SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Festival

