The Aomori Nebuta Festival happened on Aug. 5, 2025 at Misawa, Japan. The Nebuta Festival is a vibrant summer festival held held from August 2nd to 7th in Aomori, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998310
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-CK730-6150
|Filename:
|DOD_111558147
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebuta festival 2025 B- Roll, by SSgt Kristine Legate and SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.