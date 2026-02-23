U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing air traffic control liaison, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. An air traffic control liaison plays a critical role in coordinating safe, efficient flight operations between the 35th Fighter Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force . (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 01:54
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|997377
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111544447
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSgt Threlkeld Red Friday Shoutout, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.