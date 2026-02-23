(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSgt Threlkeld Red Friday Shoutout

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing air traffic control liaison, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. An air traffic control liaison plays a critical role in coordinating safe, efficient flight operations between the 35th Fighter Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force . (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 01:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 997377
    VIRIN: 260219-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111544447
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Misawa
    Japanese Air Self Defense Force
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Traffic Control
    REDFriday

