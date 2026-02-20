(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sober Saw - If You Plan to Drink, Make a Plan to Get Home

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Getting home safe is important. If you plan to have a night out with friends, and you plan on drinking; make sure you know how to get home safe, or maybe stay the night at a friend's house, or maybe get tricked into thinking you've been captured by a nefarious villain who just wants you to take tylenol, drink some water, and play Chutes N' Ladders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 20:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996977
    VIRIN: 260105-F-EU981-4176
    Filename: DOD_111539580
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sober Saw - If You Plan to Drink, Make a Plan to Get Home, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

