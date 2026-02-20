Sober Saw - If You Plan to Drink, Make a Plan to Get Home

Getting home safe is important. If you plan to have a night out with friends, and you plan on drinking; make sure you know how to get home safe, or maybe stay the night at a friend's house, or maybe get tricked into thinking you've been captured by a nefarious villain who just wants you to take tylenol, drink some water, and play Chutes N' Ladders.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 20:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|996977
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-EU981-4176
|Filename:
|DOD_111539580
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
