U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom demonstrates the importance of practicing proper sleep hygiene at Misawa Air Base Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. The purpose of this video is to inform the viewer that practicing proper sleep hygiene is important and necessary. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 00:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|996703
|VIRIN:
|260126-N-CK730-8695
|Filename:
|DOD_111534116
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nightmare on AFN Street, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.