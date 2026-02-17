(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nightmare on AFN Street

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.25.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom demonstrates the importance of practicing proper sleep hygiene at Misawa Air Base Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. The purpose of this video is to inform the viewer that practicing proper sleep hygiene is important and necessary. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 00:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996703
    VIRIN: 260126-N-CK730-8695
    Filename: DOD_111534116
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nightmare on AFN Street, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sleep
    Misawa
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video