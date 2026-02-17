Nightmare on AFN Street

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Bergstrom demonstrates the importance of practicing proper sleep hygiene at Misawa Air Base Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. The purpose of this video is to inform the viewer that practicing proper sleep hygiene is important and necessary. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)