Texting & Driving - Phones Down, Eyes Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995795" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen and civilians assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are reminded of the dangers of texting while driving during a safety awareness video at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 2026. Distracted driving significantly increases the risk of accidents and injuries, both on and off the installation. Wright-Patterson leadership encourages all personnel to remain attentive, obey traffic laws, and prioritize safety while operating vehicles. (U.S. Air Force Video by Desmond Brittle, Daniel Peterson, Austin Smith, Alyssa Janeway, Cliff Thoroughman, Dylan Kaericher and Jeff Harris)