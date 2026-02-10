Airmen and civilians assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are reminded of the dangers of texting while driving during a safety awareness video at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 2026. Distracted driving significantly increases the risk of accidents and injuries, both on and off the installation. Wright-Patterson leadership encourages all personnel to remain attentive, obey traffic laws, and prioritize safety while operating vehicles. (U.S. Air Force Video by Desmond Brittle, Daniel Peterson, Austin Smith, Alyssa Janeway, Cliff Thoroughman, Dylan Kaericher and Jeff Harris)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 15:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|995795
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-NN123-4571
|Filename:
|DOD_111520853
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texting & Driving - Phones Down, Eyes Up, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, TSgt Daniel Peterson, Desmond Brittle, Dylan Kaericher, Alyssa Janeway and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
