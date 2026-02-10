(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texting & Driving - Phones Down, Eyes Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Tech. Sgt. Daniel Peterson, Desmond Brittle, Dylan Kaericher, Alyssa Janeway and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airmen and civilians assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are reminded of the dangers of texting while driving during a safety awareness video at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 2026. Distracted driving significantly increases the risk of accidents and injuries, both on and off the installation. Wright-Patterson leadership encourages all personnel to remain attentive, obey traffic laws, and prioritize safety while operating vehicles. (U.S. Air Force Video by Desmond Brittle, Daniel Peterson, Austin Smith, Alyssa Janeway, Cliff Thoroughman, Dylan Kaericher and Jeff Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 15:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 995795
    VIRIN: 260122-F-NN123-4571
    Filename: DOD_111520853
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texting & Driving - Phones Down, Eyes Up, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, TSgt Daniel Peterson, Desmond Brittle, Dylan Kaericher, Alyssa Janeway and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    base safety
    Wright-Patt
    Traffic Accident
    safety
    Wright Patterson AFB
    Texting and Driving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video