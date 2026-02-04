The Wright Field Fitness Center hosts it’s annual powerlifting competition featuring 13 competitors showcasing their talents in the squat, bench press and deadlift, Jan. 23, 2026, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each participant is given 3 attempts per lift for a cumulative total to determine top male and female performer. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994965
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-VE661-7537
|Filename:
|DOD_111509916
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WPAFB Powerlifting Competition 2026, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.