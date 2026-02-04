(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WPAFB Powerlifting Competition 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Wright Field Fitness Center hosts it’s annual powerlifting competition featuring 13 competitors showcasing their talents in the squat, bench press and deadlift, Jan. 23, 2026, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each participant is given 3 attempts per lift for a cumulative total to determine top male and female performer. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994965
    VIRIN: 260123-F-VE661-7537
    Filename: DOD_111509916
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Powerlifting Competition 2026, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health and fitness
    Team Wright-Patt
    Elijah Morrison
    Erin South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video