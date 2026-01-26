Retsu Kubota talks about being a Japanese National working on Misawa Air Base Misawa Air Base, JA. This video was created for AFN Misawa's Facebook page. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 21:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|994063
|VIRIN:
|260101-N-WF663-3104
|Filename:
|DOD_111498245
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yellow Helmet Firefighter, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.