    Misawa Fire Muster Competition 2025

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.21.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron holds their annual fire muster competition. The purpose of this event is to bring the community together through friendly competition. and to allow the The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department to display there capabilities. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 00:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994060
    VIRIN: 251022-N-CK730-8441
    Filename: DOD_111498218
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Fire Muster Competition 2025, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire muster competition
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base

