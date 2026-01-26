Misawa Fire Muster Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron holds their annual fire muster competition. The purpose of this event is to bring the community together through friendly competition. and to allow the The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department to display there capabilities. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)