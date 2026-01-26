Misawa Combat Dining In 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of Misawa Air Base held a combat dining in at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. The purpose of the event was to boost espirit de corps and to be an opportunity to network. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)