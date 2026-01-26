Misawa Combat Dining In 2025

Members of Misawa Air Base held a combat dining in at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. The purpose of the event was to boost espirit de corps and to be an opportunity to network. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)
|09.10.2025
|01.28.2026 00:09
|Package
|994059
|250911-N-CK730-2608
|DOD_111498204
|00:01:00
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
