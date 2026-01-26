U.S. Air Forced Staff Sergeant Preston Holladay talks about what it means to be a firefighter on Misawa Air Base, JA, December 17,2025. Holladay received a black helmet after extensive training. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 19:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994038
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-WF663-5874
|Filename:
|DOD_111498057
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 251217-MIS-PACSPOT-RED HELMET, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.