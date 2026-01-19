(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    251107-MIS-PACSPOT-YELLOW HAT

    JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Retsu Kubota talks about being a Japanese National working on Misawa Air Base, JA, November 7, 2025. Kubato explains the training he received to obtain a red helmet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 21:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993898
    VIRIN: 251107-N-WF663-4949
    Filename: DOD_111496057
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, 251107-MIS-PACSPOT-YELLOW HAT, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

