251217-PACSPOT-BLACK HELMET

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Preston Holladay explains what it means to be a Fire Fighter for him on Misawa Air Base, JA, December 17, 2025. Preston talks about what training he needed to complete to obtain his black helmet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)