U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Michael S. Schmidt explains what Airmen Against Drunk Driving (A2D2) is on Misawa Air Base, JA, December 22, 2025. Schmidt is the President of A2D2. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 20:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993893
|VIRIN:
|251222-N-WF663-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_111495989
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 251222-MIS-PACSPOT-A2D2, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.