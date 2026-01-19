(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    251222-MIS-PACSPOT-A2D2

    JAPAN

    12.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Michael S. Schmidt explains what Airmen Against Drunk Driving (A2D2) is on Misawa Air Base, JA, December 22, 2025. Schmidt is the President of A2D2. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 20:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993893
    VIRIN: 251222-N-WF663-8008
    Filename: DOD_111495989
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, 251222-MIS-PACSPOT-A2D2, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

