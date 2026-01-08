(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are Team Wright-Patt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airmen and civilians from multiple units and organizations throughout the installation come together to support and accomplish the mission at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As one of the Air Force’s most diverse and mission-focused bases, Wright-Patterson plays a critical role in advancing national defense objectives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992483
    VIRIN: 260107-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_111471884
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Team Wright-Patt, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video