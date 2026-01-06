The Joy of Energy Conservation - Lights

Ross Bob explains the impact that Wright-Patt personnel can have on base-wide energy costs by turning off lights when not in use, Jan. 7, 2026, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each small act of conservation contributes to a larger impact that reduces spending and strengthens the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, Dylan Kaericher, Jeffery Harris and Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 08:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992446
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-VE661-8701
|Filename:
|DOD_111471435
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
