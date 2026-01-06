(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Joy of Energy Conservation - Lights

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Ross Bob explains the impact that Wright-Patt personnel can have on base-wide energy costs by turning off lights when not in use, Jan. 7, 2026, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each small act of conservation contributes to a larger impact that reduces spending and strengthens the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, Dylan Kaericher, Jeffery Harris and Cliff Thoroughman)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992446
    VIRIN: 260107-F-VE661-8701
    Filename: DOD_111471435
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    Energy & Environment
    Ross Bob

