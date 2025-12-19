Security Forces are more vigilant than ever, which means you need to be smarter. If you're planning to drink, make a plan to get home.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 18:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|991811
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-EU981-1429
|Filename:
|DOD_111462094
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DUI Dunce, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
