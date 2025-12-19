Misawa Cookie Caper Strikes Again - 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Misawa United Club and a host of volunteers once again led the effort to bake, collect, and give out holiday cookies to Misawa's unaccompanied enlisted members. Months of planning and 3 days of hard work resulted in a total of 1,135 dozen cookies (13,620 total) donated to E1-E4 servicemembers from the USAF, US Army, US Navy, and the Japanese Air Self Defense Force.