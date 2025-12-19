The Misawa United Club and a host of volunteers once again led the effort to bake, collect, and give out holiday cookies to Misawa's unaccompanied enlisted members. Months of planning and 3 days of hard work resulted in a total of 1,135 dozen cookies (13,620 total) donated to E1-E4 servicemembers from the USAF, US Army, US Navy, and the Japanese Air Self Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 18:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|991804
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-EU981-4425
|Filename:
|DOD_111462047
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, For the Full Story - Misawa Cookie Caper Strikes Again, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
