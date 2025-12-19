(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For the Full Story - Misawa Cookie Caper Strikes Again

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    The Misawa United Club and a host of volunteers once again led the effort to bake, collect, and give out holiday cookies to Misawa's unaccompanied enlisted members. Months of planning and 3 days of hard work resulted in a total of 1,135 dozen cookies (13,620 total) donated to E1-E4 servicemembers from the USAF, US Army, US Navy, and the Japanese Air Self Defense Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 18:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 991804
    VIRIN: 251201-F-EU981-4425
    Filename: DOD_111462047
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For the Full Story - Misawa Cookie Caper Strikes Again, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Happy Holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    JASDF
    AFN Misawa
    Cookie Caper
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video