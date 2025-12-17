NAWCAD Lakehurst 2025 Spirit Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors at NAWCAD Lakehurst are showing their support for Navy in the 2025 Army-Navy football game with a unique twist on the traditional kickoff. Using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the New Jersey installation demonstrates that EMALS can launch footballs almost as effectively as it launches aircraft from the Navy’s most advanced carriers.