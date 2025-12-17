NAWCAD Lakehurst 2025 Spirit Spot

Sailors at NAWCAD Lakehurst are showing their support for Navy in the 2025 Army-Navy football game with a unique twist on the traditional kickoff. Using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the New Jersey installation demonstrates that EMALS can launch footballs almost as effectively as it launches aircraft from the Navy’s most advanced carriers.
|12.13.2025
|12.17.2025 14:25
|Greetings
|990763
|251213-N-AK086-3073
|DOD_111446301
|00:00:29
|US
|0
|0
NAWCAD Lakehurst 2025 Army Navy Spirit Spot
