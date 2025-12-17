(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWCAD Lakehurst 2025 Spirit Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Adam Hochron 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Sailors at NAWCAD Lakehurst are showing their support for Navy in the 2025 Army-Navy football game with a unique twist on the traditional kickoff. Using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the New Jersey installation demonstrates that EMALS can launch footballs almost as effectively as it launches aircraft from the Navy’s most advanced carriers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 14:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990763
    VIRIN: 251213-N-AK086-3073
    Filename: DOD_111446301
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCAD Lakehurst 2025 Spirit Spot, by Adam Hochron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAWCAD Lakehurst 2025 Army Navy Spirit Spot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GoNavyAcademy
    Army Navy 2025 game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media